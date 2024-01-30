Hamilton announces RETURN of close friend and key support member

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that 2024 will see the return of his close friend Marc Hynes to his Formula 1 entourage.

The seven-time world champion is known for his tight inner circle of helpers and friends to advise him, including Angela Cullen before her departure last season.

Hynes worked with the Brit between 2016-2021, going on to help run Hamilton's Project 44, the company which manages the F1 legend's business affairs.

Although leaving in 2021 for pastures new, the split between the pair was said to be amicable, with Hynes wanting to spend more time on his own business.

Hamilton won five world championship titles with Hynes at his side, but has seen Max Verstappen claim three in a row since the former Touring Car racer left.

Hamilton's close confidant returns

Now, it has been confirmed that Hynes will act as Hamilton's right-hand man once again from 2024 onwards, this time assisting the Brit with more on-track activities.

This means the departure of American Penni Thow, who had initially taken on Hynes' role back in 2021.

“The management agreement between Penni Thow and her company Copper with Lewis Hamilton came to its natural end in December 2023, after the expiry of a fixed term," Hamilton's spokesperson told Telegraph Sport.

“Over the course of the partnership, Penni and her team have supported Lewis’s entrepreneurial vision and together they have launched several exciting ventures.

"While the management agreement has ended, Copper will remain working with Lewis on some of these joint projects to ensure their continued development and success.

“Over the coming months Lewis will be expanding his company Project Forty Four, which was set up in 2014, and will be making exciting appointments and announcements as he continues to grow his entrepreneurial business and investment interests.

“Lewis is looking forward to the beginning of the new Formula One season and he will be working with Marc Hynes, his long term friend and former colleague who will be providing his expertise to assist Lewis on the track," the statement continued.

"Marc will be solely focused on racing activities and supporting Lewis’s commitment to bringing the fight back to the top spot.”

