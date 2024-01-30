Third F1 team announce 'new name' for 2024 season

Ferrari have announced the name of their 2024 car, which they hope can bring them back into title contention.

The SF-24 is simply named - with the initials for 'Scuderia Ferrari' followed by the last two numbers of the current year, the same format as the team have been using for some time.

While the car will not be officially unveiled until February 13, the naming of the car is yet more evidence that the upcoming 2024 season is now just around the corner, following a long winter break.

Ferrari have recently managed to secure the long-term services of Monegasque star Charles Leclerc, and will now be hoping to prove to the 26-year-old that they can provide a car capable of winning races regularly.

Charles Leclerc has recently signed a new contract to stay with Ferrari until at least the end of 2026

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a main race in 2023

Charles Leclerc will be hoping that the new Ferrari car can help him to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2024 world championship

Ferrari's new car

In 2023, Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz claimed the team's only victory of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, in a year so largely dominated by Red Bull.

Ferrari were only able to score nine podiums, and finished the year behind Mercedes in third in the constructors' championship.

This represented a regression on their 2022 performance, despite the appointment of new team principal Fred Vasseur after Mattia Binotto was relieved of the role partly due to poor strategy choices.

Now, the team are hoping that the newly-named car can buoy them into taking a step closer to the dominant Red Bull team.

