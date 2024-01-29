Former F1 winner backing new track in Africa

Formula 1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella is aiding a project to develop a race track in Zanzibar, which could be used to bring the sport back to Africa.

F1 is adding new races at quite a pace, with Las Vegas debuting in 2023 and Madrid on the calendar from 2026 onward - with a street race in Osaka also being discussed.

Another potential destination for the sport that has been discussed for years in a return to Africa, with Lewis Hamilton actively pursuing the inclusion of a race in the continent – the last being the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami in 1993.

With a return to Kyalami proving difficult due financial reasons and its Grade 2 status from the FIA, it now looks like an exciting new project in Zanzibar could be a future circuit to host a F1 race.

There has not been an F1 race in Africa since 1993

Now Giancarlo Fisichella is helping out a project in Zanzibar

Fisichella joins Zanzibar Grand Prix project

And according to Gazzetta della Sport, Fisichella – who won three races in his time in F1 which saw him drive for the likes of Jordan, Renault, Force India and Ferrari – is supporting Cristian Bortolato in trying to get the East African island to host a future race.

Approval was given to build the track in 2022 and in November of last year, a section of the island was selected to start development, which is set to begin next year.

The first part of the circuit is due to be ready by 2027 and it could host events in two or three different layouts when completed.

However, even with the help of Fisichella, Zanzibar will likely not host an F1 race before the end of the decade, but the FIA are expected to be monitoring the situation closely.

