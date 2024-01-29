Schumacher hits out at F1 legend

Ralf Schumacher has hit out at former McLaren Group CEO Ron Dennis, claiming he could never have worked with the Formula 1 legend.

Dennis spent more than 35 years with the team, spending 28 of them as team principal in a glittering career.

During that time, the former McLaren chief enjoyed several drivers’ and constructors’ championship successes and worked alongside numerous racing legends, such as Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

Ron Dennis worked with McLaren for over 35 years

But ralf Schumacher says he could never have worked under him

Schumacher: 'I could never have worked with Dennis

Schumacher, brother of seven-time champion Michael, debuted in F1 with Jordan in 1997, before joining Williams two years later and spent six seasons with the team.

He joined Toyota in 2005 before retiring from the sport in 2007, having achieved six wins in his career.

While speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with David Coulthard and his first boss in F1 Eddie Jordan, the German discussed his career and had some rather interesting comments about Dennis.

When asked by Jordan if he was the worst boss he had worked under, Schumacher replied: “No, no, no, it’s not true. No, no, no.

“I mean first of all he gave me the opportunity [to race in F1]. It could have been worse.

“I could have ended up with Ron Dennis. I'm completely happy that that didn't happen. I have to say I couldn't work with a man like that. So no, I'm happy.”

