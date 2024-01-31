Leclerc given boost with surprise new Ferrari deal

Arthur Leclerc has been reunited with his brother Charles at Ferrari, having signed on as a development driver for the team.

The latter signed a huge new contract extension earlier this month, which will keep him with the Scuderia long-term - at least through the introduction of new Formula 1 regulations in 2026.

It was announced on Saturday morning on the official Ferrari site that the Monegasque driver will join their ranks alongside Oliver Bearman, who has signed as the team’s reserve driver for the 2024 season.

Leclerc joins brother at Ferrari

Leclerc joins Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon in the development driver role, where he will spend most of his time in the simulator and on updates to the car throughout the season.

The 23-year-old will be racing this year as well, taking part in the Italian GT championship in a Scuderia Baldini 27.

Meanwhile, Bearman links up with former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovanazzi and Robert Schwartzman as a reserve driver, ready to fill in if main drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are unavailable.

Completing two FP1 sessions last season with Haas, Bearman will embark on his second season in F2 this season with Prema, having finished sixth in 2023.

Arthur Leclerc and Bearman will take part in a three-day Pirelli test session at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit next week as they start to rack up miles for the Scuderia.

On 29 and 30 January, brother Charles and Sainz will carry out tests for the tyre supplier in last year’s SF23.

