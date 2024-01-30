Button delivers hilarious response to F1's biggest question

Jenson Button has reacted in hilarious style to the rebranding of Red Bull's junior team.

The team previously known as AlphaTauri will now be on the grid as Visa Cash App RB, a name derided by fans and pundits on Twitter.

Alfa Romeo’s rebranding to Stake F1 falls into the same category, with fans ridiculing the names for offering team names to big brands.

But the 2009 F1 champion seemed to miss all of the chaos as he prepared to compete in the 24 hours of Daytona in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The team will be known as VisaCashApp RB F1 Team

The Faenza team previously known as AlphaTauri were ridiculed online for their new name

Button delivers reaction to Red Bull rebranding

Stepping off the timing stand on Thursday, the Associated Press asked Button about the new name for the Red Bull junior team, to which he responded with the question every F1 fan wants answered.

“What is the new name?” he asked.

When he heard the new name, he tried to repeat it and like many others, struggled with it.

“Visa Cash App... what comes after that?” he asked. “So it is Visa. Cash App. RB. What?”

Jenson Button was preparing for the Daytona 24 hours when he gave his epic reaction

The Sky Sports commentator, like his fellow pundits, will have no idea what he’ll call the team during the season, with his best guess being: “Exactly what we’re told to call it.”

But despite the outrage on social media from fans towards the name, the Brit had a more positive view on the matter.

“People are talking about it, right?” he asked. “So that’s good. It’s obviously worked in getting people to talk about it.”

