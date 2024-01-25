Rival F1 boss claims Hamilton more talented than Schumacher

Williams team principal James Vowles has made a bold claim about Lewis Hamilton, claiming the Brit is even more naturally talented than Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton has equalled Schumacher's record of seven Formula 1 drivers' titles, while eclipsing a number of the great German's other records. Vowles, who has worked with both drivers, has now admitted that the Brit is the most naturally talented driver he's ever shared a team with.

Six of those drivers' titles have been won with Mercedes, the team that Vowles spent 12 years at as chief strategist before being promoted to motorsport strategy director in 2019.

This means that the Brit, who has played a key role in winning nine constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships during his career, has spent time with both Schumacher and Hamilton, the two men with the most race victories in F1 history.

Schumacher finished his career for the final time in 2012, having also won seven drivers' world championship titles.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Michael Schumacher also won seven F1 world championships

James Vowles became Williams team principal in 2023

Vowles has his say on the GOAT debate

Vowles is now in charge of the Williams team in F1, and is lucky enough to have supreme young talent Alex Albon driving for his team.

“I struggle to find another sport similar to this where it's a team sport, but it starts by beating your teammate," Vowles told the High Performance podcast.

"If you don't beat your teammate, you're in trouble - but that's just one fight. The key behind it is how everyone contributes to this success.

“With Lewis, he was - and still is today - the most naturally talented driver I've worked with including Michael [Schumacher].

“His mentality at the time [when he joined the team] was a brilliant one. It was 'I'm going to win every race at all costs' but if you speak to him today, he accepts that it's the second places and third places that win championships.

“Working with the team on the days that you can't win the race will give you far more of a reward than pushing everyone away to win a single race out of it.”

