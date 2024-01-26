Verstappen responds to 'psychiatrist' jab from F1 legend

Max Verstappen has admitted he feels something of a kinship with the older generation of Formula 1 drivers for their straightforward approach to life.

The Dutchman was told by the late, great Niki Lauda that he should 'see a psychiatrist' after a move on Kimi Raikkonen early in his career, and has admitted that he likes that the 'older generation' are outspoken.

Verstappen has since gone on to become one of the most successful F1 drivers of his generation, breaking multiple records while dominating the sport for the last two seasons.

Lauda sadly passed away in 2019 having spent seven years as a non-executive chairman at Red Bull's rivals Mercedes.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has broken multiple records in F1, including the number of consecutive race wins (10)

Niki Lauda was a stalwart on the F1 paddock

Verstappen a throwback champion

Now, in an interview with the Sunday Times magazine, Verstappen has looked back on those comments from Austrian legend Lauda, and has revealed how much he appreciates the older drivers who have gone before him.

The 26-year-old is very much an old-fashioned type of driver, and has recently been praised for being a pure racer.

"You need to have a bit of sense of humour, right?" Verstappen said, thinking back to Lauda's comments.

"The older generation of drivers, they’re quite outspoken and straightforward, but I like that because that’s how I am as well. I speak my mind.

"When somebody says something to me, I’ll say something back to him.”

