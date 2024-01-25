F1 News Today: Verstappen DEFEATED as Drive to Survive legend Steiner announced new project

Max Verstappen has been enjoying his winter break from Formula 1...by racing online instead, with his Team Redline squad.

Drive to Survive legend announces new major project after F1 sacking

Fresh off being released by Haas earlier this month, Guenther Steiner will release a second book about Formula 1.

Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 6 release date

Netflix have announced that the next series of popular Formula 1 series Drive to Survive will be released in February.

Ex-F1 driver SLAMS 'inappropriate' new team name

Former Formula 1 star Giedo van der Garde has hit out at the remaning of Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri.

Verstappen reveals 'luck' factor in F1 record chase

Max Verstappen has admitted that he will have to have some good luck to beat Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven Formula 1 titles.

