F1 News Today: Verstappen DEFEATED as Drive to Survive legend Steiner announced new project
F1 News
F1 News Today: Verstappen DEFEATED as Drive to Survive legend Steiner announced new project
Max Verstappen has been enjoying his winter break from Formula 1...by racing online instead, with his Team Redline squad.
➡️ READ MORE
Drive to Survive legend announces new major project after F1 sacking
Fresh off being released by Haas earlier this month, Guenther Steiner will release a second book about Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 6 release date
Netflix have announced that the next series of popular Formula 1 series Drive to Survive will be released in February.
➡️ READ MORE
Ex-F1 driver SLAMS 'inappropriate' new team name
Former Formula 1 star Giedo van der Garde has hit out at the remaning of Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals 'luck' factor in F1 record chase
Max Verstappen has admitted that he will have to have some good luck to beat Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven Formula 1 titles.
➡️ READ MORE