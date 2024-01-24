Ex-F1 driver SLAMS 'inappropriate' new team name

Former Formula 1 star Giedo van der Garde has hit out at the remaning of Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri.

The team formerly known as Toro Rosso and Scuderia AlphaTauri has officially been renamed 'Visa Cash App RB', a name which a number of fans have criticised.

Fans have expressed their displeasure since the new name was teased on Instagram and now an ex-F1 driver has weighed in with his thoughts.

Van der Garde drove for Caterham in the 2013 season and now works as a television pundit in his home country of the Netherlands. When the 38-year-old raced in Formula 1, his team was simply named 'Caterham F1 Team' rather than having a specific brand identity.

The Dutch driver took to X to relay his feelings, claiming that Visa Cash App RB is not an 'appropriate name for a Formula One team.'

We’re getting used to F1 being commercialized, as it should (!) so for commercial opportunities I’m all in, but this just sounds like a name an Italian based team shouldn’t carry. — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) January 24, 2024

Negative reaction to Visa Cash App RB team name

Other accounts also took the time to respond to the official announcement of the team name, with the Silverstone track's X profile joking that they may still refer to the team as 'Minardi', who last raced in 2005 before being purchased by Red Bull.

Some also claimed that the team will remain 'Toro Rosso' in their eyes, while many social media users attempted to figure out the best way to pronounce this new team.

'V-CARB' seems to be the general consensus, but there is a concern that the shortened version might be a bit too close to the expression 'V-card'.

Might take a while for it to stick tbh pic.twitter.com/wnmctQSzXP — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) January 24, 2024

I will be calling them Toro Rosso I fear — Lucy 🏁 (@LastLapLucy) January 24, 2024

toro rosso come back to me pic.twitter.com/BopCTeyzpL — ares (@vettelslovely) January 24, 2024

you’ll always be Toro Rosso to me https://t.co/xqARKimSgk pic.twitter.com/315YciWSEg — els ¹¹ (@schecoswift) January 24, 2024

Imagine danny making jokes when he first sits in the car saying he's just lost his vcard to the vcarb 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/NjAmutmo5E — conchi⁴ 🌞🧡 (@fiftyfivesainz) January 24, 2024

