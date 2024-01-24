Former Hamilton confidante Cullen backs Red Bull star

It's crossover season in F1, with Red Bull and Mercedes seeming to practically live out of each other's pockets in the last few weeks.

Max Verstappen climbed into a Mercedes (or at least, a virtual Mercedes) to win some races for Team Redline, while George Russell bumped into Red Bull legend Sebastian Vettel on the ski slopes in Austria.

The Mercedes and Red Bull links don't stop there though, with one of the more surprising ones having emerged recently on Instagram.

Former skiing world champion Lindsey Vonn took to the social media site recently to reminisce over an event last year where long time sponsors Red Bull gave her the chance to ski down the legendary Streif track in the dark.

Angela Cullen (left) was a long time trainer for Lewis Hamilton (right)

Lindsey Vonn is pictured inside a Red Bull F1 car

Vonn achievement backed by Cullen

Posting the clip, Vonn said: Never thought I’d get the chance to ski this legendary downhill track in my life… let alone ski it at night. Looking over the start and feeling the danger and steepness to my core was an incredible sensation… and if you think it looks steep on tv, let me tell you, no camera could ever grasp the magnitude of the Streif!

"It is something to behold. Never had I been so excited and anxious to ski a downhill in my life… but I guess that’s also to be expected considering I hadn’t skied downhill since the day I retired 4 years earlier! Thank you @redbull for making my dreams come true and congratulations to all the incredible athletes who raced down it this weekend! You are all victorious in my mind!"

Despite the Red Bull links though, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's former physio and trainer Angela Cullen has been inspired by the now retired athlete, as according to EssentiallySports, she she shared Vonn's post with the caption of 'Self belief" accompanied with a flame emoji.

Cullen was recently back in the UK after posting an image of Tower Bridge, while she teased having a Mercedes soft spot recently with another social media post referring to paradise.

Fans remain waiting to see if she will ever return to Formula 1 after parting company with Hamilton a year ago.

