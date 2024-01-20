Schumacher admits 'no reason' to stay in F1

Mick Schumacher has admitted that he has 'no reason' to stay in Formula 1 and stagnate, as he prepares for a season racing in the World Endurance Championship.

The German hasn't raced in F1 since his ousting from Haas at the end of the 2022 season, instead joining Mercedes as a reserve and test driver last year.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher will keep that role with his father's old team for 2024, but has also joined Alpine's WEC team.

Speaking to the F1 website before beginning his new challenge, Schumacher admitted that while the headline series remains his 'dream', he was at risk of stagnating if he didn't pick up a racing seat somewhere.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Mick Schumacher has worked with Mercedes for the last year

The younger Schumacher was often spotted in the background at Mercedes in 2023

Michael Schumacher, Mick's father, may be the best F1 driver of all time

Schumacher: F1 will remain the dream

In the recent interview, he explained: “I mean, it does include a lot of hair pulling and tearing, and I feel like you don’t really see that.

“Obviously, this is the first media table that I’ve done this year [and] that shows a lot and says a lot in that sense, but F1 has always been a dream and it will always remain the dream.

“Again, there is no reason to stay here, not race, fall behind everybody… I would rather go out there, find something to race and develop my skills. In the end, if that leads to no way back into F1 but leads to another career, then I am happy to do that.”

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix