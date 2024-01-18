Haas announce stunning American world-record driver signing

Haas have confirmed that exciting young American driver Chloe Chambers will represent the team in the F1 Academy series this year.

The teenage world-record holder (more on that later) will be racing in a custom race suit and livery, and will be supported by the F1 team as they transition to their first season without the guidance of Guenther Steiner, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Chambers, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will be supported by Haas as she takes part in the second season of the championship with the Campos Racing outfit, with as F1 Academy rosters begin to fill up.

The 19-year-old will also have regular contact with the engineering team during race weekends, and will feature in marketing and communications activities.

“I’m super excited to be driving for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team with Campos Racing in F1 Academy,” Chambers, said.

“Having the backing of Haas is going to open many doors for new experiences and it’s going to be a place where I can learn. I’m excited to be going to Miami for Haas’ and my home race, that’s a race I’m looking forward to.

"It’s my first season in F1 Academy, so I’m looking forward to getting good results and developing as a driver. I did some testing over the winter with Campos Racing, and the team and I work very well together.”

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu stands with new driver Chloe Chambers

Haas are looking to a new start under new team principal Ayao Komatsu

What is Chloe Chambers' world record?

Away from the race track, Chambers also holds the Guinness World Record for fastest vehicle slalom. Set in 2020 she set a record-breaking time of 47.45 seconds, driving a Porsche 718 Spyder.

“As a father to two karting enthusiasts myself, I know the importance of representation in encouraging the next generation to take that leap and follow their dreams,” new Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu added.

The news comes as a boost to the Haas team who have recently parted company with long serving team principal Guenther Steiner

“It was great to meet Chloe and see her enthusiasm for the season ahead, and the team thoroughly enjoyed getting to know her at the factory – from speaking with our engineers, participating in pit stop practice and undertaking her first media obligations. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully supports Formula 1 and F1 Academy in its objectives, and we’re committed to increasing the talent pool of young girls and women entering the sport, utilizing our resources.”

The 2024 F1 Academy series is set to compete across seven locations, with two races taking place throughout a weekend. The season commences at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 7-9.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix