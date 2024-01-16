F1 fans hit out at CONTROVERSIAL Machine Gun Kelly choice
Formula 1 Twitter has united behind the intangible concept of Martin Brundle, after it was revealed that musician Machine Gun Kelly would perform at the half-time show for NASCAR's LA Clash.
Brundle was involved in an awkward interview with the pseudo rapper at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2023 when the musician, real name Colson Baker, seemed to wish he was anywhere else other than with the Sky Sports F1 pundit.
Now the rapper, whose hits include Home and Bad Things, will be taking centre stage in a different motorsport series, when The Clash heads to The LA Memorial Coliseum for the third successive year.
The NASCAR event has recently seen stars perform both pre-race and mid-race, with the likes of Pitbull, Ice Cube and Wiz Khalifa thrilling fans over the past few years.
F1 Twitter's backlash to Machine Gun Kelly
Much like the barrage of support that came the way of Brundle after the first run-in with Kelly, F1 fans have once again taken to X to remonstrate against NASCAR's decision.
One user even suggested a potential collaboration between the pair, something we're not quite sure the world is ready for just yet.
Will Martin Brundle play with him tho? 🤣— Paddock Passion | F1/Motorsport Content Creators (@PaddockPassion) January 14, 2024
Just don't interview him about it— Jack (@JPrentice8) January 14, 2024
Those poor Nascar fans.— fuddbutter (@fuddbutter) January 15, 2024
One for you @MBrundleF1. 👍🏻— Ronald Ulysses Swanson (@Orgiophantic) January 14, 2024
He couldn’t figure out F1, send him back a few grades! 🤣😂— Diego Martinez (@NterTheRealmDM) January 15, 2024
Someone tell our national treasure Martin Brundle https://t.co/EIZGHfyoBb— Billy 🏁 (@oconsplaining) January 15, 2024
