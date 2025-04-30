Kyle Busch issues NASCAR circus verdict after controversial announcement

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has compared NASCAR to a circus after the series announced a controversial rule change.

NASCAR's annual All-Star Race is set to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, with the format for the event revealed this week.

One change introduced for this year's event is that the race will now be 250 laps in length, having been 200 previously. However, the thing that has got the media, drivers and fans talking the most is the introduction of a 'promoter's caution'.

As per NASCAR's official statement: "A single, optional promoter’s caution flag potentially will be in the mix to reshape the race’s complexion. If that yellow flag takes place, it must fly before Lap 220 and cannot be used if a naturally occurring caution happens after Lap 200."

Kyle Busch makes NASCAR circus comparison

It has since transpired that the throwing of the caution will fall to Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith if he chooses to do so.

And, since the rule was announced, several drivers have been quizzed on the matter, with Busch the latest to offer his verdict.

In an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the Richard Childress star made it clear he is not a fan.

"What are we doing?" Busch questioned.

"If we're Bailey and Barnum [a circus] then let's just freaking call it Bailey and Barnum.. I mean, they went out of business."

Not all drivers share the same opinion, however, with Chase Elliott one person to publicly state he doesn't mind the idea, even if he did take a bit of a dig at NASCAR whilst doing so.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm not opposed to it," Elliott explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I think that there's been some questionable cautions thrown in the course of the history of the sport in general, so I'd just as soon know that that's coming and that's the plan beforehand, that they have one that they're gonna throw that they've announced is gonna be for entertainment purposes.

"I'm cool with that. I have no issues with it. That race to me is all about just having fun and putting on a good show, and if the show looks like it needs help, then they have something in their pocket to help it be entertaining."

