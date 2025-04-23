NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Jack Link's 500.

The Cup Series returns after a rare weekend off over Easter, with only the Truck Series and Xfinity Series racing last weekend at Rockingham.

Kyle Larson took an absolutely dominant win last time out in Bristol, sweeping every stage on his way to victory and leading 411 of the race's 500 laps for his second victory of the year.

Last year's race ended in chaos, with Michael McDowell in the lead pulling a bad block on Brad Keselowski coming toward the chequered flag, triggering The Big One and allowing Tyler Reddick to sneak through for victory.

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 30-point lead in the points standings over Denny Hamlin, with Christopher Bell and Larson a further 11 and 12 points back respectively.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega start times and schedule

The 188-lap race starts on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, April 26 Qualifying 10:30 AM 9:30 AM 8:30 AM 7:30 AM Sunday, April 27 Race 3:00 PM 2:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team 1 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing 2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing 7 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports 8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing 9 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing 20 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports 21 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports 22 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing 23 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports 24 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team 25 John H. Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club 26 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club 27 JJ Yeley #44 NY Racing Team 28 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr #47 HYAK Motorsports 30 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports 31 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing 32 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing 33 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing 34 Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports 35 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports 36 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports 37 BJ McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports 38 Shane Van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing 39 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The NASCAR Talladega race requires 188 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Talladega race?

Sunday, April 27th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Talladega race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Talladega race located?

The NASCAR Talladega race will be held at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The NASCAR Talladega race is 500 miles, equating to 804.8 kilometers.

When was the Jack Link's 500 first run?

The Jack Link's 500 was first run in 1970.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt Sr. holds the record for most Talladega victories, with 10 wins to his name. Brad Keslowski is tied for second all-time with six, making him comfortably the winningest active driver at the track.

