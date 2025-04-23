NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Jack Link's 500.
The Cup Series returns after a rare weekend off over Easter, with only the Truck Series and Xfinity Series racing last weekend at Rockingham.
Kyle Larson took an absolutely dominant win last time out in Bristol, sweeping every stage on his way to victory and leading 411 of the race's 500 laps for his second victory of the year.
Last year's race ended in chaos, with Michael McDowell in the lead pulling a bad block on Brad Keselowski coming toward the chequered flag, triggering The Big One and allowing Tyler Reddick to sneak through for victory.
Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 30-point lead in the points standings over Denny Hamlin, with Christopher Bell and Larson a further 11 and 12 points back respectively.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega start times and schedule
The 188-lap race starts on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Saturday, April 26
|Qualifying
|10:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|Sunday, April 27
|Race
|3:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|12:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.
Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega entry list
Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|7
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|20
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|23
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|25
|John H. Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|26
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|JJ Yeley
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|30
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|33
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|34
|Anthony Alfredo
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|35
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|BJ McLeod
|#78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|38
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|39
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race?
The NASCAR Talladega race requires 188 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Talladega race?
Sunday, April 27th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Talladega race?
The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Talladega race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Talladega race located?
The NASCAR Talladega race will be held at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.
How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race?
The NASCAR Talladega race is 500 miles, equating to 804.8 kilometers.
When was the Jack Link's 500 first run?
The Jack Link's 500 was first run in 1970.
Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Dale Earnhardt Sr. holds the record for most Talladega victories, with 10 wins to his name. Brad Keslowski is tied for second all-time with six, making him comfortably the winningest active driver at the track.
