NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Jack Link's 500.

The Cup Series returns after a rare weekend off over Easter, with only the Truck Series and Xfinity Series racing last weekend at Rockingham.

Kyle Larson took an absolutely dominant win last time out in Bristol, sweeping every stage on his way to victory and leading 411 of the race's 500 laps for his second victory of the year.

Last year's race ended in chaos, with Michael McDowell in the lead pulling a bad block on Brad Keselowski coming toward the chequered flag, triggering The Big One and allowing Tyler Reddick to sneak through for victory.

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 30-point lead in the points standings over Denny Hamlin, with Christopher Bell and Larson a further 11 and 12 points back respectively.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega start times and schedule

The 188-lap race starts on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT)
Saturday, April 26 Qualifying 10:30 AM 9:30 AM 8:30 AM 7:30 AM
Sunday, April 27 Race 3:00 PM 2:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Entry No.DriverCar No.Team
1Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing
2Austin Cindric#2Team Penske
3Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing
4Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports
5Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports
6Brad Keselowski#6RFK Racing
7Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports
8Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing
9Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports
10Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing
11Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske
13AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing
14Chris Buescher#17RFK Racing
15Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing
18Joey Logano#22Team Penske
19Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing
20William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports
21Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports
22Riley Herbst#3523XI Racing
23Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports
24Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team
25John H. Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club
26Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club
27JJ Yeley#44NY Racing Team
28Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr#47HYAK Motorsports
30Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports
31Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing
32Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing
33Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing
34Anthony Alfredo#62Beard Motorsports
35Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports
36Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports
37BJ McLeod#78Live Fast Motorsports
38Shane Van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse Racing
39Daniel Suárez#99Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The NASCAR Talladega race requires 188 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Talladega race?

Sunday, April 27th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Talladega race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Talladega race located?

The NASCAR Talladega race will be held at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race?

The NASCAR Talladega race is 500 miles, equating to 804.8 kilometers.

When was the Jack Link's 500 first run?

The Jack Link's 500 was first run in 1970.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt Sr. holds the record for most Talladega victories, with 10 wins to his name. Brad Keslowski is tied for second all-time with six, making him comfortably the winningest active driver at the track.

