NASCAR Cup Series star issues emotional public message to his wife

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek has issued a heartfelt, emotional message to his wife on social media to celebrate a special occasion.

Nemechek drives full-time in the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club, and so far in his career, has competed in 77 races, with ten top 10 finishes.

Two of those have come this season, with a fifth-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a 10th-place at Atlanta.

This weekend, however, with no Cup Series action, it appears that Nemechek and his wife, Taylor, were preparing to celebrate a special occasion.

According to John's Instagram post, Taylor turned 30 on Monday, and the driver of the No. 42 Toyota made clear his feelings for her in an incredible message.

John Hunter Nemechek issues incredible message to his wife

"It's hard to put into words how much you mean to me," Nemechek's post began.

"The world was blessed and given the most beautiful gift 30 years ago today... you.

"To my best friend, my baby mama, my wife, and the most beautiful person on this planet... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

"I'm so proud of the mom, wife, and person you've become. Here's to a great day of making you feel special and celebrating you."

John and Taylor reportedly married in October 2020 in Virginia, and in the post, the leading image was a picture of the pair embracing on their wedding day.

If you want to see the post for yourself, you can do so here.

READ MORE: NASCAR announcer makes controversial comment on female driver on live mic

