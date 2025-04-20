23XI and Front Row attorney hits back at latest NASCAR lawsuit claim
23XI and Front Row attorney hits back at latest NASCAR lawsuit claim
Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney representing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in their lawsuit battle with NASCAR has responded to the stock car racing series' latest claims.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI, along with Front Row, filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October 2024, alleging anti-competitive and monopolistic practices.
In the latest twist to the case this week, NASCAR is seeking to amend its countersuit against 23XI, FRM, and co-owner Curtis Polk, claiming that they now have over 200,000 pages worth of emails, texts, and memoranda that prove their case, which were only handed to them by the teams after their deadline to countersue.
In the filing, NASCAR says: "Those documents indisputably confirm what NASCAR alleged in its counterclaim: 23XI, Front Row, and Curtis Polk knowingly entered into illegal agreements with other teams on issues such as fixing the compensation that they received from NASCAR and allocating how that compensation would be divided among the co-conspirator teams."
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced
23XI and FRM respond to latest NASCAR lawsuit claim
In light of the above filing, GPFans contacted 23XI, FRM, and their legal representatives for comment. In response, attorney Kessler claims that NASCAR's latest filing demonstrates the weakness of their argument.
"NASCAR’s response to our motion to dismiss and their need to amend their counterclaim further demonstrates the weaknesses in their arguments, which are an attempt by NASCAR to distract and shift attention away from its own unlawful, monopolistic actions," Kessler said in a statement provided to GPFans.
"As we have said before, our original lawsuit has always been about transforming NASCAR into a more competitive and fair sport for the benefit of drivers, fans, sponsors and teams, who love the sport.
"These filings change nothing, and we look forward to presenting our case at trial."
The antitrust lawsuit case is set to be heard in court on December 1st.
READ MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr issues fiery challenge to Kyle Larson after controversial comments
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Denny Hamlin offers damning verdict on 'fundamental' NASCAR problem
- 27 minutes ago
23XI and Front Row attorney hits back at latest NASCAR lawsuit claim
- 1 uur geleden
Ross Chastain driving sparks brutally honest verdict from NASCAR legend
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash
- Yesterday 20:33
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles again as Max Verstappen thrashed by McLaren
- Yesterday 17:06
NASCAR star set for Cup Series return as official statement released
- Yesterday 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun