23XI and Front Row attorney hits back at latest NASCAR lawsuit claim

Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney representing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in their lawsuit battle with NASCAR has responded to the stock car racing series' latest claims.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI, along with Front Row, filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October 2024, alleging anti-competitive and monopolistic practices.

In the latest twist to the case this week, NASCAR is seeking to amend its countersuit against 23XI, FRM, and co-owner Curtis Polk, claiming that they now have over 200,000 pages worth of emails, texts, and memoranda that prove their case, which were only handed to them by the teams after their deadline to countersue.

In the filing, NASCAR says: "Those documents indisputably confirm what NASCAR alleged in its counterclaim: 23XI, Front Row, and Curtis Polk knowingly entered into illegal agreements with other teams on issues such as fixing the compensation that they received from NASCAR and allocating how that compensation would be divided among the co-conspirator teams."

23XI and FRM respond to latest NASCAR lawsuit claim

In light of the above filing, GPFans contacted 23XI, FRM, and their legal representatives for comment. In response, attorney Kessler claims that NASCAR's latest filing demonstrates the weakness of their argument.

"NASCAR’s response to our motion to dismiss and their need to amend their counterclaim further demonstrates the weaknesses in their arguments, which are an attempt by NASCAR to distract and shift attention away from its own unlawful, monopolistic actions," Kessler said in a statement provided to GPFans.

"As we have said before, our original lawsuit has always been about transforming NASCAR into a more competitive and fair sport for the benefit of drivers, fans, sponsors and teams, who love the sport.

"These filings change nothing, and we look forward to presenting our case at trial."

The antitrust lawsuit case is set to be heard in court on December 1st.

