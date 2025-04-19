Dale Earnhardt Jr issues fiery challenge to Kyle Larson after controversial comments

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has challenged Kyle Larson to sign up for more Xfinity Series races after his controversial comments post-Bristol.

Larson attempted the weekend sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway last time out, winning both the Cup and Xfinity races, and only falling short of the feat after finishing second in the Truck Series race.

However, speaking after the race weekend, Larson revealed that one of his motivations for racing in the Xfinity Series is to embarrass the field and NASCAR due to them limiting how much Cup Series drivers can step down and compete.

"Not really in the Truck side of things but in Xfinity, I do get motivated," Larson told Kevin Harvick on Happy Hour.

"And this is gonna come across very cocky, but I want to embarrass them. I just want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit, because they just don’t let Cup guys run anymore."

Dale Earnhardt Jr challenges Kyle Larson

Earnhardt Jr owns his own team that race full-time in the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports, and the NASCAR Hall of Famer did not appear to take kindly to Larson's comments when discussing them on his Dale Jr Download podcast this week.

Earnhardt Jr disagreed with Larson, claiming that NASCAR's limit on Cup Series guys running is a good thing, and challenged the Hendrick Motorsports driver to sign up for more Xfinity races, suggesting he and his team would like another shot at beating the champion.

"NASCAR stepped in and said 'We're gonna limit the Cup drivers to five [Xfinity] races a year, and I think that has served a good purpose," Earnhardt Jr explained.

"Now...is five the right number? I don't know about that. Kyle Larson's complaining that it's not, but he's only running two."

Earnhardt Jr continued: "And he only run the two tracks he's really freaking good at, Bristol and Homestead,"

"He picked Homestead and Bristol because he knew those two would be a great shot at winning, and he wanted to win the triple, two triples this year, so he could tie Kyle Busch, who has done that twice.

"And then, he doesn’t have another race on the schedule and he gets out and goes, ‘I embarrassed them, I want to embarrass them every time I drive.'

“I wish he would sign up for some more races now because I know one race team and one owner and 160 employees that would love another shot.”

