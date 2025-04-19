529-race Cup Series star issues bold statement ahead of NASCAR return

Former Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne has issued a bold statement ahead of his NASCAR return this weekend.

Kahne last raced in the Cup Series in 2018 when he called time on his full-time career in the sport due to a combination of health issues and the grueling NASCAR schedule.

However, now 45 years old, Kahne is set to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car once again at Rockingham Speedway this weekend, competing in the Xfinity Series.

Not content with just showing up and taking part, Kahne has boldly claimed that he is showing up to try and win the race.

"I’m doing it to do everything that I can to win the race,” Kahne said, via NASCAR.com.

“That’s not going to be easy by no means; the [drivers] are very good in the Xfinity Series. That will be tough to accomplish, but I want to run all the laps and run as close to the front as I can throughout the entire race.

"Do everything we can to give it our best effort and be happy when it’s over, that we did everything we could to try and win.”

Kahne is set to drive the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing as NASCAR returns to 'The Rock' with the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

Kahne has had some testing in the car at the track, too, taking part in an organizational test at the 1-mile tri-oval back in January.

"I felt great off the start and was really happy with how quickly it came back [to me],” Kahne explained, reflecting on the test.

"It doesn’t feel like I’ve been out of NASCAR as long as I have.

"Time flies, and I’m glad to be back doing this race."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham takes place on Saturday, April 19, with a start time of 4 pm ET.

