NASCAR star Ross Chastain takes savage dig at Cup Series rival after on-track incident

NASCAR star Ross Chastain took his opportunity to take a blatant and savage dig at one of his fellow Cup Series drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

Chastain competed in the Truck Series race at the Florida track on Friday night, finishing sixth, but the race was shown with a twist. Indeed, the FOX broadcast was a drivers' only affair, with coverage from Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski in the booth.

Elsewhere, Austin Cindric and Carson Hocevar were down on pit road acting as reporters, and it was when speaking to Hocevar that Chastain took the opportunity to fire a dig...at Hocevar himself.

Speaking on pit road, Hocevar quizzed Chastain on racing in the Truck Series in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports, but at the end of the interview, the 'Melon Man' dropped a frank comment.

"I’d say I’m the most relieved though, that you’ve got a microphone, not a steering wheel in your hand," Chastain said to Hocevar, taking a lighthearted dig at the 22-year-old.

Ross Chastain fires dig at Carson Hocevar

Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports has often rubbed up his rivals the wrong way, including at Atlanta this year when he got on the wrong side of Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chastain in the same race.

Speaking after that event, Chastain said: “Oh, we’re [him and Cocevar] good because I see it for the bigger picture that Carson is going to be around for a long time because the talent is there to do a lot of great things in the sport,” Chastain said.

“But I don’t have to agree with how he does things on the track.

“He just took an opportunity for me to win away, so I don’t have to agree with that. He singlehandedly took the No. 1 car out of contention to win in Atlanta and I don’t agree with how he did that.”

In that same Atlanta race, two-time Cup Series champion Busch had vowed to wreck Hocevar after his aggressive tactics on track.

"Go tell that 77 he's done that same f*****g move ten times," Busch fumed over the radio in Atlanta.

"I don't care if I wreck the whole f*****g field, I'm over him.

"He's a f*****g d*******g, I'm going to wreck his ass."

