F1 legend dead at age 76

Ex-Formula 1 team owner and pundit Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76.

The charismatic Irishman revealed at the end of 2024 that he had been diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

Following the public reveal of his illness, Jordan remained hopeful over his improving condition, telling close friend and podcast co-host David Coulthard that he had been receiving chemotherapy treatment in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sadly, it has now been confirmed that Jordan passed away in the early hours of this morning (March 20, 2025).

Eddie Jordan passes away aged 76

A statement from his family read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

The eccentric legend founded the Jordan Grand Prix team, which he ran from 1991 until 2005, when he then became a pundit for the BBC’s coverage of F1 in 2009, breaking some of the sport's most memorable stories.

The F1 icon then moved to Channel 4 to continue his punditry duties and worked for the British broadcaster as their lead analyst from 2016.

On track, his Jordan Grand Prix team gave many of the sport's notable stars their first chance in F1, famously handing the now seven-time champion Michael Schumacher his debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

By the late nineties, Jordan were competing among the top of the pack and in 1998, Damon Hill piloted the outfit to their first F1 victory, also at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After struggling financially, the team was sold in 2005 to Russian-Canadian businessman Alex Shnaider and renamed MF1 Toyota for the 2006 season.

After changing hands numerous times, the team was sold for a final time in 2008 to become Force India before being liquidated in 2018. Their assets were sold to the new Racing Point F1 Team, which now competes as Aston Martin and operates out of the same site in Silverstone used by Jordan.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo gets bizarre call up, FIA make official announcement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Related