NASCAR chief issues official statement on NEW California track

A verdict on bringing NASCAR back to California has been given by West Region president Dave Allen.

This year's Cup Series championship has got off to an exhilarating start, with Christopher Bell securing three consecutive race wins, becoming just the 19th racer in history to achieve that feat.

With the exception of 2021, NASCAR has run at least one race in Southern California every year since 1997, but that streak is set to end this year following the destruction of the Auto Club Speedway.

Now, the sport is looking for a way to get back into the market, with the option of a temporary track at the Fontana speedway being cited as the 'number one option' by Allen.

NASCAR raced at the Auto Club Speedway from 1997-2023

Will NASCAR return to California?

2025 will not have a Cup Series race being held in Southern California, while there still remains question marks over 2026.

However, Allen has provided reason for some hope for fans in the region, providing an update for where NASCAR are in securing the future of a California event.

"The market is extremely important to NASCAR," Allen told the Los Angeles Times.

"So we’re not abandoning the market. What we don’t have is a firm timeline yet. There’s some things within the sport that need to get sorted before we can make some strategic decisions as it relates to what we’re what we’re going to build.

"We’re going to do something. I just don’t know what and when yet."

Speaking about the temporary Fontana Speedway track, Allen said: "That’s option number one. Obviously, we’ve been there for a long time. We still retain enough land to build a half-mile oval if we choose to do that.

"But we still need some time to sort some things out and figure out if that’s the right thing to do."

