close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Katherine Legge issues NASCAR return statement after controversial Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge issues NASCAR return statement after controversial Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge issues NASCAR return statement after controversial Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge issues NASCAR return statement after controversial Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge has spoken out about the reaction to her NASCAR debut last weekend.

The British driver came into the series on late notice without much experience in stock car racing, and struggled on debut.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan messages revealed as Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

READ MORE: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live

An early spin brought out a caution, before Legge drove around 200 uneventful laps before spinning while being lapped – collecting Daniel Suarez and wrecking the both of them, when Suarez was running in sixth.

Legge has had a long and successful career in open wheel racing and sportscar racing, but her lack of a track record in stock car racing led Suarez to criticize NASCAR's decision to allow her to enter the race.

READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace makes 'special' Michael Jordan reveal

Will Katherine Legge return to NASCAR?

Speaking to RACER this week, Legge revealed that she'd spoken to Suarez in the aftermath of the race, saying: “I made lots of phone calls. Daniel was very sweet, actually, very kind and understanding.

"He was like, ‘Listen, I don’t blame you. Of course, what happened was less than ideal for me.’ Which I said, ‘Listen, it was not intention. I know that doesn’t make that any better, but I was trying my best to stay out of trouble actually, and it was just a mistake.’”

“He said, and I think this sentiment has been echoed across many platforms, is that it’s not really fair for new people going to a series to not be able to gain experience and just be thrown in at the top level. While I’ve been thrown into the top level of motorsports in many different disciplines, normally you have a test or something like that, and these cars aren’t particularly easy to drive.

"So, I think that it definitely puts a spotlight on this sport and again, they say, there’s no such thing as bad press but after this week, I beg to differ.”

She also revealed plans to return to NASCAR in some form, with more Xfinity Series races a distinct possibility.

“I had somebody from another team call me today and say, 'part of me thought that you were going to say, OK, I don’t want to do this anymore or this isn’t for me',” she said. “I was like, hell no. You don’t know me very well, but all this does is make me dig my heels in and go, you know what, I’m going to prove everybody wrong, because I know that I’m a good race car driver and this was just a blip in the matrix.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan messages revealed, Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan messages revealed, Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

NASCAR star admits EMBARRASSMENT over retirement

  • 21 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Katherine Legge issues NASCAR return statement after controversial Cup Series debut

  • 2 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce Norris DELETED qualifying lap time in official statement

  • Today 19:02
FIA News

Verstappen and Norris handed car inspection VERDICT at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 17:57
FIA News

FIA announce huge grid PENALTIES for multiple drivers

  • Today 17:03
Australian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid after driver's FIA verdict applied

  • Today 16:10
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x