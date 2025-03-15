NASCAR champ sends WARNING over breakout driver

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has issued a warning about an in-form driver-team combination.

Christopher Bell made history last weekend, becoming just the 19th driver in history to claim three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race victories, and is looking to add a fourth at the Pennzoil 400 race this weekend in Vegas.

Bell has three poles and two second-place finishes around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and so is heading to a track that he has previous pedigree of performing to a high standard.

This, coupled with his stunning 2025 form, makes Bell, who races with Joe Gibbs Racing, the clear favorite once again heading into this weekend's race.

Christopher Bell has claimed three Cup Series victories in a row

Harvick's Christopher Bell warning

However, Harvick has warned that the emerging Joe Gibbs Racing leader may not be a shoo-in for the championship as a whole, warning of potential complacency within the team's ranks.

Speaking on FOX about Joe Gibbs Racing and Bell's form, Harvick said: "They're dangerous,"

"The only thing that worries me at this point is just so much success in the beginning of the year that they aren't working, you know - [they're not] going to have that same motivation that some of the guys that are not there will to gain that edge as they go through the year.

"But right now? They are lights out. We've known that Christopher Bell was in a different spot than he has been in previous years, just because of his confidence. I believe he's still the leader, the growing leader of JGR. He's won the last five races for Joe Gibbs Racing.

"To start this year with the diversity of different race tracks that they've been on and able to get to Victory Lane, I mean, they've just - they've automatically just put themselves into the championship favorite, just by sheer performance on the racetrack and the versatility that they've had to start the season."

