NASCAR star Denny Hamlin issues blunt two-word message after Daytona 500 heartbreak

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has issued a heartbreaking two-word response to Sunday's dramatic Daytona 500 race.

Hamlin has 54 Cup Series victories across his career, the most of any driver that hasn't won a championship, and came close to adding to his collection at Daytona.

In a thrilling race, Hamlin suffered a last-lap turn into the wall following contact when challenging for the lead of the race, ending his chances of Daytona 500 success.

Instead, William Byron came through to take his second successive Daytona 500 victory, from Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson.

Hamlin's dismal race end

Having come so close to a historic win, the 39-year-old was clearly dejected in his post-race interview, reflecting on his collision which involved Cole Custer.

"We didn't have the caution on the first front straight away spin," Hamlin told Fox Sports. "And I was like well that's a second lease of life to try to get the two so I measured up the two, got a run on him and stayed with him enough to where I could control what side I wanted to pass him on.

"And then we'd pulled away from the pack slightly, so I knew a run was going to come, 41 had the run and I chose not to block him, you know, these races you've gotta live to make it off of turn four and we just didn't.

"I thought that the 41 came down and I'm pushing the two down as low as I can, giving the 41 all the space and not stopping his run and I thought he hung, not hung a left, but steered a left and was trying to crowd it and I know everyone was trying to go for it and he's going for it, all of us are.

"But in those situations, I told him, we've got to get off four, and then we can do this but we never made it and somebody else won."

Later on, Hamlin took to social media platform X to issue a two-word reflection on the end of race incident, which took him out of contention for the victory.

"That sucked," the 54-time race winner said following the incident.

