Ferrari celebrate significant Hamilton achievement

Ferrari have celebrated a milestone for Lewis Hamilton since his Formula 1 switch to the team in 2025.

Hamilton ditched Mercedes at the end of 2024, despite 12 seasons, six world titles and 84 race victories with the Brackley-based squad.

The 40-year-old Hamilton has instead opted to join Ferrari, in a blockbuster pairing between one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history, and the most successful and iconic outfit on the F1 grid.

Hamilton will be hoping to banish his last three seasons with Mercedes from his memory, and once again challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title with the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025 and beyond

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton has already conducted a number of private tests with his new Ferrari team, both at their Fiorano track, and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

His official race debut with Ferrari, however, will not take place until March 16, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

In the meantime, Ferrari have been making good use of the marketing opportunities that signing a seven-time world champion brings, with Hamilton heavily featuring on the team's social media channels.

Now, the 16-time constructors' champions have taken to Instagram to celebrate a personal milestone for Hamilton at Ferrari, in relation to the F1 legend's iconic race number 44.

Hamilton has raced with this number since new rules entered the sport in 2014, and even declined the chance to use the number one when he was world champion, an option that Max Verstappen has taken up in the past few seasons.

The Brit has been at Ferrari for 44 days now, despite not having made his race debut yet, prompting a social media post from the team celebrating the feat.

