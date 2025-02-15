Horner stokes F1 rivalry with Wolff in bold exchange

Christian Horner has stoked his Formula 1 rivalry with Toto Wolff ahead of the 2025 season.

The Red Bull team principal will be hoping to reclaim his team's constructors' crown this year, after they placed third overall in 2024.

Horner's star driver Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive drivers' title last year but despite his continued success, Red Bull's poor finish was largely due to the performances from his team-mate at the time, Sergio Perez.

Heading into the new season, Verstappen will race alongside a new partner with Horner swapping out Perez for junior driver Liam Lawson.

Christian Horner's team saw success in 2024 with a fourth drivers' title victory for max Verstappen

Liam Lawson is Max Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate for 2025

Horner caught out in awkward F1 exchange

As preparations for the first grand prix weekend of the year ramp up, stars of F1 headed to the Autosport Awards, where Red Bull boss Horner was caught off guard in a bizarre exchange.

When put on the spot about comments he had previously made, which suggested young girls are only getting into F1 because of the drivers' appearances, Horner was taken aback to say the least. TikToker Bella James followed up her bold introduction with a question over whether Horner had ever considered that it might be because the team principals are the ones catching the eye of female fans.

Before Horner could respond, James noted that it was in fact Toto Wolff whom she was referring to, not Horner, with the Red Bull principal jumping at the chance to reignite his rivalry with the Mercedes boss when asked if he agreed.

"I'm not sure. I'm not a member of the Toto Wolff fan club," Horner replied.

When further pushed to name the best looking driver, Horner revealed that his daughter had preferred for Verstappen to be racing alongside a different driver in the future, not Lawson.

"Well, look my daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc but you know, they've all got charm" Horner declared.

