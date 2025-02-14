Red Bull star SPEAKS OUT after controversial FIA decision

A Red Bull star has spoken out about Max Verstappen's row with the FIA and their controversial decision to clampdown on Formula 1 drivers swearing.

After the Dutchman swore at a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix last September, the FIA issued the champion with a community service type punishment in Rwanda.

The row has rumbled on, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently suggesting that greater discipline was needed from drivers, and hinted at turning off team radios, a staple of modern-day F1 broadcasting coverage.

Furthermore, F1 drivers could be punished with larger fines and even a race ban for misconduct after a recent FIA decision, with swearing falling under the misconduct umbrella.

Max Verstappen was embroiled in a swearing row with the FIA in 2024

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship in Las Vegas

Is swearing in F1 banned?

The FIA has come under fire of late for the way in which they have dealt with a number of situations, including Verstappen's swearing infringement, while chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, George Russell, has called for greater transparency from the sport's governing body.

Now, one of Verstappen's key allies has spoken out about the row between the Dutchman and the FIA, suggesting parents should be responsible for keeping their children away from bad language.

Calum Nicholas has worked as a mechanic at Red Bull since 2015, and has a good relationship with four-time champion Verstappen.

"When we hear drivers on the radio, in the midst of a race, in the midst of a battle, their language can be colourful," Nicholas told talkSPORT.

Calum Nicholas discusses FIA swearing row

"I think the important thing to remember is that they are operating in that window where they’re under a great deal of pressure.

"We never sit in the garage and hear those comments and think to myself ‘Oh God, I can’t believe he’s being mean to us.’ That’s not really the nature of the people that work in sport.

"It’s something that I tell my daughter quite often. I have a six-year-old daughter, and I say to her, ‘Look, you know, there’s language that’s appropriate in some situations and not in others.’

"And I think a lot of times people say, Oh, well, these stars, they have a responsibility as role models. And I sort of say, well, for me actually, as a parent, I think that responsibility is mine to teach my kids what’s appropriate in some environments and what’s not appropriate in other environments.

"I think that as a parent, you should take that responsibility on yourself, rather than expect everybody else to be your role model."

