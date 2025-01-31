close global

McLaren chief Brown reveals F1 issue that is UNACCEPTABLE in 'multi-billion-dollar sport'

McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has expressed major dissatisfaction with a current issue facing Formula 1.

Earlier this week, F1's governing body — the FIA — announced that former driver turned Steward Johnny Herbert would be stepping down from his role within the organization.

Herbert often carried out stewarding duties previously, but also did so alongside media commitments. However, as per the FIA, they and Herbert have now ‘mutually’ agreed that his work within the organization and role as a pundit were ‘incompatible’.

Herbert’s axe follows Jos Verstappen’s protest that the former F1 driver possessed a ‘conflict of interest’ after he presided over Max Verstappen’s 20-second-time penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix.

However, the dismissal has sparked a debate on how the FIA approach their system in F1, with Brown slamming the failure of the organization to provide consistent stewarding.

Johnny Herbert will no longer be a F1 steward in 2025
Zak Brown's McLaren team won the constructors' in 2024

Brown slams F1 steward system

The McLaren boss discussed F1’s stewarding system during an appearance at the Autosport Business Exchange, where he stated that F1 could not be successful unless they used full-time stewards.

“The biggest thing we need to do is approach the stewarding system," said Brown.

"To have part-time, unpaid stewards in a multi-billion-dollar sport where everything is on the line to make the right call...It is a technical job and when you get it right, no one says ‘great job’. But I don’t think we are set up for success by not having full-time stewards.

“The individuals are fine but the rulebook is too restrictive.

"I’d like us to take a step back, loosen it up. Have full-time stewards who can make more of a subjective decision of whether that was right or wrong.

Zak Brown has called for full-time F1 stewards

“As far as paying for the stewards, this will probably be unpopular amongst my fellow teams.

“I'm happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. It's so important for the sport.

“It can't be that expensive if everybody contributes. It's not going to break the bank.”

Rui Marques (R) is the current FIA race director

Despite his issues with the current system, Brown admitted he did not understand the full relationship between the FIA and F1.

“What I don’t know is what’s the relationship contractually between the FIA and Formula 1 as far as what's the level of expectations on stewarding,” he added.

“But at the end of the day, the agreement says part-time stewarding is not paid.”

“So if we have to pay for it, in the big scheme of things I do not think it will be a significant amount.”

