Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed his cunning plan to get inside information on one of Red Bull's rivals.

Despite Verstappen's victory in the drivers' championship in 2024, the season proved much trickier for the team in the constructors' standings, where they came home in third place.

McLaren were the eventual winners, securing their first constructors' crown since 1998, whilst Ferrari, buoyed by a late-season surge, finished second.

Max Verstappen earned his fourth world title with Red Bull in 2024

McLaren won the constructors' championship in 2024

Max Verstappen reveals spy plan

Given McLaren's win over Red Bull, Verstappen and his team would be keen to gain any knowledge they can from their rivals, and the F1 champion has joked he has a plan.

At the end of last season, former AlphaTauri (Red Bull's junior team) driver Nyck de Vries carried out a test for the papaya team.

And, Verstappen has now suggested he could call on his fellow Dutchman for a full report of what goes on inside the McLaren garage on a test day.

“He will send me a full report of what is going on!” Verstappen joked to RacingNews365.

“No, of course not. We always keep it very professional. That’s his job.

“I’m not there to try and steal information. I don’t want to put him in that position anyway.”

On Verstappen's outing in an F1 car once again, Verstappen added: “He is a great driver,”

“He is technically also very strong. He likes to really analyze everything within the car.”

