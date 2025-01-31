close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed his cunning plan to get inside information on one of Red Bull's rivals.

Despite Verstappen's victory in the drivers' championship in 2024, the season proved much trickier for the team in the constructors' standings, where they came home in third place.

McLaren were the eventual winners, securing their first constructors' crown since 1998, whilst Ferrari, buoyed by a late-season surge, finished second.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

Max Verstappen earned his fourth world title with Red Bull in 2024
McLaren won the constructors' championship in 2024

Max Verstappen reveals spy plan

Given McLaren's win over Red Bull, Verstappen and his team would be keen to gain any knowledge they can from their rivals, and the F1 champion has joked he has a plan.

At the end of last season, former AlphaTauri (Red Bull's junior team) driver Nyck de Vries carried out a test for the papaya team.

And, Verstappen has now suggested he could call on his fellow Dutchman for a full report of what goes on inside the McLaren garage on a test day.

“He will send me a full report of what is going on!” Verstappen joked to RacingNews365.

“No, of course not. We always keep it very professional. That’s his job.

“I’m not there to try and steal information. I don’t want to put him in that position anyway.”

On Verstappen's outing in an F1 car once again, Verstappen added: “He is a great driver,”

“He is technically also very strong. He likes to really analyze everything within the car.”

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals ENGAGEMENT in emotional Instagram post

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries
Hamilton, Verstappen & co warned as Norris issues FEISTY statement
F1 News

Hamilton, Verstappen & co warned as Norris issues FEISTY statement

  • January 29, 2025 18:00
Verstappen CRASH verdict emerges as F1 legend makes shock statement
Max Verstappen

Verstappen CRASH verdict emerges as F1 legend makes shock statement

  • January 29, 2025 16:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

Beckham CONFIRMED as Miami F1 track set for celebrity racing event

  • 1 uur geleden
Max Verstappen

Verstappen hints at cunning tactic to get INSIDE INFO on rival team

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News

McLaren chief Brown reveals F1 issue that is UNACCEPTABLE in 'multi-billion-dollar sport'

  • Today 17:00
Max Verstappen

F1 legend offers hot Verstappen take as 'TERRIBLE PERSON' verdict delivered

  • Today 15:00
F1 News

F1 confirm deal with MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR 'global icon'

  • Today 03:00
F1 News

F1 star reveals INSANE Hamilton experience in Italy

  • Today 02:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x