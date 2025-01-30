F1 star issues 35-word statement after Daytona HEARTBREAK

Former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen has issued a message on social media after his debut drive for his new team at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Having been axed by Haas at the end of 2024, the Danish driver has returned to sports car racing for the 2025 season.

Magnussen is now a BMW works driver, with his first outing for his new team having come at Daytona International Speedway last weekend.

And, heartbreakingly, Magnussen's team came home in fourth, missing out on a podium after a late car issue having put their car on pole in qualifying.

Magnussen issues statement on Daytona debut

Things went wrong when Dries Vanthoor made slight contact with the rear of the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport of Matt Campbell during the race.

The damage saw the team lose pace, dropping them out of the battle for the podium and down to fourth in a race that also saw many other ex-F1 drivers compete.

Reacting to the result, Magnussen has now taken to Instagram with a brief message.

“Definitely not the result we dreamed of, but still a great race and a fantastic weekend at Daytona,” Magnussen posted.

“Huge thanks to everyone at BMW M Team RLL and BMW M Motorsport for an amazing effort.”

Magnussen’s next racing appearance will be on February 26th for the first race of the World Endurance Championship in Qatar.

