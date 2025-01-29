Verstappen CRASH verdict emerges as F1 legend makes shock statement

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has told Max Verstappen's rivals that the only way to gain the respect of the four-time champion is by being willing to crash with him.

Verstappen scooped his fourth drivers' championship in 2024 but it was not without its controversial moments, with several skirmishes with title rival Lando Norris in particular creating a lot of headlines.

Verstappen often found himself in the stewards' room and punished in these instances, such as at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he received two penalties for separate incidents with the McLaren man.

Former Williams and McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya left the sport long before Verstappen arrived as a precocious teenager, but admitted to CasinoApps that he sees something of himself in the Red Bull star.

Max Verstappen won his fourth straight title in 2024

Verstappen and Norris clashed frequently last season

Can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

Montoya has suggested that the best way to duel with the four-time champion is to play him at his own game, being 'willing to crash' in order to earn respect.

Montoya explained: "The only way to race against Max Verstappen is to be willing to crash. Verstappen is always willing to crash, and if you crash a couple of times with him, Verstappen will stop colliding and start respecting you,"

"Verstappen plays on the fear that he is crazy and will crash if someone gets in his way.

"I used to be like that, everyone thought I was stupid and crazy, I was okay crashing but then people got out of my way.

"Anyone who doesn't get out of Verstappen's way ends up crashing.

"It's all good when you have the better car, but when you don't and you're crashing for the sake of it, you'll start making a bunch of enemies.”

