Verstappen tipped to feature in US racing series as F1 RETIREMENT timeline revealed

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to feature in an iconic American race in the future.

Verstappen is currently the top dog in F1, clinching his fourth drivers' championship in as many years in 2024 despite not always having the quickest car on the grid.

Alongside the increased competitiveness of their rivals, Red Bull’s decline in performance also became a source of frustration for the Dutchman.

Amid the team’s difficulties, rumors that the champion could make a shock team switch arose, with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin materializing as potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

Max Verstappen's 2024 season was far from dominant

Max Verstappen is now a four-time champion

When will Verstappen retire from F1?

Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, and despite speculation about an early exit, the champion has stated that he remains happy with the team.

However, former F1 star Kevin Magnussen does not believe that Verstappen will want to stay in the sport for as long as the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso — who are both in their 40s — and has mapped out a timeline for the Dutchman to leave the sport and potentially feature in the iconic 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.

“I don’t see him continuing 10 years in F1,” Magnussen said to the Associated Press.

“He’s a proper racer, so he would do Daytona. Based on all the SIM racing he does and he already has a GT team.”

Verstappen recently competed in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona with Team Redline but endured a frustrating race after crashing and being hit with a double penalty at two different points.

It would certainly be exciting to see the F1 champion try his hand at the real thing in the future.

