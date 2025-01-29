Hamilton, Verstappen & co warned as Norris issues FEISTY statement

Lando Norris has issued a feisty statement ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, putting potential title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on alert.

Norris finished second in the drivers' standings in 2024, but despite looking at times as though he had a shot at the title, he ended up well behind.

In fact, Verstappen wrapped up the championship with several races to go having done so at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But Verstappen couldn't make it a double celebration, with Red Bull finishing behind both second-placed Ferrari and winners McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Max Verstappen won his fourth world drivers' title last season

McLaren won the constructors' championship in 2024

Lando Norris aims for 2025 championship

Heading into 2025, the aim for Norris is to go one better, and the British star insists he has learned much from his experiences last year.

"It's been a year where, actually, I've been pretty proud of my performance," he told the BBC podcast F1: Back at Base. "Proud of performing under the pressure that we've been under, delivering when I have.

"I've made my mistakes and, at the same time, I've learned a lot from those mistakes.

Lando Norris believes he can win a maiden world title after coming up short last season

"So for us to go into next year, going 'we have what it takes, we have a car'... I believe I'm a good enough driver and I've got everything it takes.

"I'm excited to go into 2025 knowing I've learned a lot, I've improved a lot and I'm ready to bring the fight to everyone.

"Confidence is something I've struggled with in the past and probably I've only built enough up throughout this season to go, 'I'm confident that I'm a good enough driver to win a championship next year', and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it."

