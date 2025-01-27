Private Hamilton Vettel call revealed as German star plays HUGE role in Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton sought the opinion of his fellow multi-world champion Sebastian Vettel over a key issue at Ferrari, it has been claimed.

Hamilton completed his first days with the Italian team last week having made the stunning switch from Mercedes at the turn of the year.

Hamilton’s first laps behind the wheel of a Ferrari were celebrated in front of the adoring Italian fans as they poured to the Fiorano track to catch a glimpse of the champion in action.

Of course, another driver to have made the move to Ferrari having racked up plenty of championships is Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton's enjoyed his Ferrari debut in front of the Tifosi

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022

Hamilton and Vettel reunite prior to Ferrari debut

Vettel raced with Ferrari from 2015 until 2020 after winning four championships with Red Bull, but was never able to repeat that success in red.

Instead, Hamilton would beat him to the title in 2017, 2018, and 2019 before Vettel's eventual exit from the Italian team.

However, despite a strong rivalry on track, it translated into an off-track friendship, with Vettel a key ally alongside Hamilton in the latter stages of his career.

And, according to Corriere della Sera, Hamilton called Vettel to help him prepare for his Ferrari debut, where they swapped notes on his new race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Hamilton has become famous for his partnership with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes, but with 'Bono' remaining with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton will have a new voice in his ear this year.

