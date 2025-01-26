BREAKOUT F1 star ridiculed after tennis appearance

Formula 1 fans on social media have ripped McLaren star Oscar Piastri to shreds on social media over a faux pas at a tennis tournament.

The third-year driver has been spending the ever-shortening winter break back in Australia - where, fortunately for him, it's summer - after a brilliant sophomore campaign.

In contrast to his fellow F1 drivers, such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have been sharing their snowy snaps on the slopes, Piastri has portrayed a sun-drenched winter break via his Instagram.

The McLaren star was joined by his girlfriend Lily Zneimer in several photos, with Piastri recently providing an insight into their time at the Australian Open.

Piastri teased after Australian Open appearance

Piastri shared a series of photographs from the Australian Open to his Instagram account, where he was spotted alongside former Australian tennis star and three-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty.

However, one photo on the final slide of the carousel caught the attention of a F1 fan on X, who took to the platform to tease the McLaren driver.

The user re-posted the picture of Piastri which saw him in a wrinkled shirt, alongside a second picture of an iron.

“His biggest battle might actually be off the track,” the user wrote teasing the McLaren star over his appearance.

Despite the jibe, another fan rushed to Piastri’s defence and astutely pointed out the difficulties involved with ironing certain materials.

“To be fair, that looks like a linen shirt, and linen wrinkles easily even if you iron it,” they wrote.

His biggest battle might actually be off the track pic.twitter.com/BCUwWQb2t2 — did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) January 24, 2025

