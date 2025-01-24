Aston Martin star delivers Newey BLOW in 2025 prediction

Adrian Newey's ambitions at Aston Martin have been knocked down somewhat, ahead of his start with the team.

The Formula 1 legend left Red Bull last year after an incredibly successful partnership, moving on to join Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at Aston.

Newey played a huge role in delivering 13 world titles for his former team over two dominant spells, and worked alongside some of the best drivers in the sport's history, including Sebastian Vettel and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Adrian Newey is looking forward to his next challenge at Aston Martin

The former Red Bull design chief has played a key role in the team's recent success

Alonso outlines 2025 expectations

Backed by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin made their return to F1 in 2021, but despite showing the occasional glimpse of promise, have largely underwhelmed.

Their frustration was compounded in 2024, finishing the campaign fifth in the constructors' standings and a long way off the likes of champions McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

But having pulled off a major coup in bringing Newey on board, the British outfit are hopeful they can soon put themselves in a position to challenge for championships.

Unfortunately for both the team and their fans, the wait for success looks set to continue a little longer according to driver Fernando Alonso.

The Spanish veteran will line up alongside Lance Stroll once again this year, and although he is excited to see what impact Newey will have going forward, doesn't believe the team are currently capable of challenging consistently at the front of the grid.

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin are not yet ready to fight for titles

"We certainly won't have the potential to win in 2025," the two-time world champion told Autosprint.

"The cars will be the same as last year and it will be practically impossible for us to make such a leap forward.

"We hope it will go better than 2024 but we will not win the championship. There will be some regulatory changes and Adrian Newey will start working on the 2026 project in April."

Looking ahead to the introduction of new regulations from next season, he added: "I hope to be able to get more podiums, some wins and fight for the championship.

"I know, however, that 2026 is a year shrouded in mystery for everyone. We hope it will be favourable but we don't know."

