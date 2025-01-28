Verstappen issued stern Hamilton WARNING ahead of 2025

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been issued a stern Lewis Hamilton warning ahead of the 2025 season.

Despite Red Bull's struggles in 2024, Verstappen still managed to claim a fourth consecutive drivers' championship last season, fending off McLaren star Lando Norris to do so.

The team did not have the same success, however, having been beaten by McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

With limited changes on the cars ahead of a big regulation change in 2026, Red Bull now look as though they could be on the back foot heading into the new season.

Max Verstappen won his fourth F1 title in as many years in 2024

Red Bull were beaten by McLaren last season

Verstappen warned over Red Bull performance

In light of the above, former F1 driver turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert has warned Verstappen that his days as 'top dog' could well be over, with his rivals, including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, looking strong.

“The one positive thing for Red Bull after last year was actually how they ended the season," he told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

"They actually ended the season pretty strong, to be honest, and they were a force to be reckoned with, but as we saw with Lando Norris, he still was able to get the better of Max Verstappen.

Former F1 driver turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert

"So going into the new season, Red Bull know what went wrong. I do remember Mercedes talking about this a couple of years ago, ‘We know where we went wrong with the design of our car’ but results have shown that they didn't quite know what was going on.

"You can say all that stuff, but the proof would be in the pudding when they actually start rolling those wheels in the tests, but more so when we get to Australia.

“Red Bull still have some good foundations there. I just don't know if they've got the overall strength that the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, who now have Lewis Hamilton.

"I think there's a slight little twist coming our way to who's going to be top dog."

