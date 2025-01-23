close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Geri and Christian Horner CELEBRATE after stunning outing

Geri and Christian Horner CELEBRATE after stunning outing

Geri and Christian Horner CELEBRATE after stunning outing

Geri and Christian Horner CELEBRATE after stunning outing

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner and wife Geri had cause for celebration recently after a stunning outing from one of their race horses.

The pair shared an embrace at Warwick after their horse, Lift Me Up, crossed the finishing line in the lead.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Horner is preparing to embark on a new chapter at Red Bull, having decided to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson in an effort to regain the constructors' title they lost to McLaren last year.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit endured a turbulent 2024 campaign, with both Perez and Max Verstappen struggling to find the consistency which made the team so dominant in recent years.

The latter did manage to rediscover some form in the closing stages to hold off the challenge of Lando Norris and deliver a fourth consecutive drivers' championship, while Perez ended a miserable year down in eighth.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2025
It was a joyous day for the Horner family at Warwick Racecourse

Red Bull boss secures big win

With the off-season nearing its conclusion, it won't be long until Horner's attention turns back towards the world of F1, but he appears to have been enjoying his time away from the circuit.

The 51-year-old attended Warwick Racecourse this week alongside wife Geri as they watched their horse Lift Me Up romp to an impressive victory, prompting jubilant scenes in the stands.

The win was made all the more sweeter considering the horse failed to finish on its last outing at Worcestershire earlier this month.

The couple have owned the nine-year-old racehorse for a number of years, and is just one of many under their stewardship, with each named after a song from Geri's music career, including It's Raining Men and Look at Mee.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner
Red Bull set for team principal EXIT after Horner comments
F1 News

Red Bull set for team principal EXIT after Horner comments

  • January 21, 2025 17:00
Horner SLAMS F1 rival as exit rumours swirl
F1 News & Gossip

Horner SLAMS F1 rival as exit rumours swirl

  • January 16, 2025 23:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Geri and Christian Horner CELEBRATE after stunning outing

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News

F1 boss reveals Hamilton WRECK

  • Today 02:00
F1 Social

F1 superstar Ricciardo pictured in American team gear

  • Today 00:00
F1 News

Verstappen WRECKS car in Daytona race

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 News

Hamilton WOWS as first official picture in Ferrari red revealed

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News

Mercedes F1 car set for HUGE sale as MONSTROUS $50 million price tag revealed

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Ontdek het op Google Play
x