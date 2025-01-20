NASCAR legend's family confirm death of driver

NASCAR legend Martin Truex Sr. has died at the age of 66, with his family confirming the passing of the veteran racer.

The former NASCAR Busch North Series driver's death was announced in a statement released by Truex Sr’s family, sons Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex and daughter Marsha McVey, on Friday.

Truex Sr made 135 starts on the Busch North circuit, where he claimed a maiden and only victory in 1994 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

However, Truex Sr retired from his motorsport career in the 1990s where he instead decided to help advance his son, Martin’s, racing career.

Martin Truex Jr. was crowned champion in 2017

Martin Truex Sr. passes away

Truex Jr went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2017, whilst Ryan also reached NASCAR’s national-series level, where he achieved three victories in the Xfinity Series.

Truex Sr. was photographed alongside his son Martin in November last year for a family photo at Phoenix Raceway, in Truex Jr’s last race as a full-time competitor.

Ahead of the Daytona 500 next month, Truex Jr will fly his father’s car number #56 in attempt to make the field next month.

Truex’s family released a joint statement regarding the loss of the NASCAR veteran, where they confirmed he had passed away and asked for privacy during this period of time.

“We are devastated by the loss of our father [Martin Truex Sr.]. Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

