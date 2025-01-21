Historic Hamilton car given to Mercedes REPLACEMENT ahead of 2025 debut

Mercedes have handed the metaphorical keys of a record-breaking Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 car to his replacement ahead of the 2025 season.

Hamilton has now left the team and joined Ferrari, with the Silver Arrows putting their faith in Italian teenage sensation and Mercedes junior star Kimi Antonelli to fill the void.

It brings to an end a tremendously successful 12-year partnership between the Brit and Mercedes, with Hamilton having won six of his seven drivers' championships with the team.

The last of those wins came in 2020, with Hamilton making history with a seventh drivers' title, equalling the record set by F1 icon Michael Schumacher.

Kimi Antonelli has joined Toto Wolff's F1 outfit for 2025

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari F1 driver

How much F1 driving has Kimi Antonelli completed?

Hamilton's success in 2020 came in the W11, with the Brit winning 11 races and securing 14 podiums in 17 grands prix on his way to a seventh crown.

With the huge challenge of living up to the standards of an F1 legend, Mercedes have prepared Antonelli intensely throughout the last year, including a recent drive in the W11.

The rookie racer has reportedly already completed over 9,000 kilometers of testing with Mercedes ahead of the new season as per Italian publication Gazetta.

And, as per their report, Mercedes recently wheeled out the W11 in Jerez to further aid the young Italian's preparations, giving him a taste of their last championship-caliber machinery.

All eyes are now on testing in Bahrain to see how Antonelli has improved since his last official F1 outing at the Italian Grand Prix.

In his debut Free Practice session, the Italian crashed into the barriers just moments in, marking a horrific debut at his home track.

