Hamilton tipped for 2025 Ferrari DEFEAT by Wolff

Lewis Hamilton's former team boss Toto Wolff has tipped the champion for a defeat at Ferrari in 2025.

The Brit sent shockwaves throughout the F1 paddock when he announced his switch to Ferrari last year, and confirmed 2024 would be his last season with Mercedes.

However, Hamilton’s final year with the team ended up being his worst in sport, where he finished seventh in the drivers’ standings behind team-mate George Russell.

The 40-year-old’s difficulties in qualifying led to devastating remarks from Hamilton, where he claimed he was ‘no longer fast’ after the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari this year

Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes was difficult

Can Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

Despite a lacklustre final season at Mercedes, there are hopes Hamilton’s former performances will be revived upon his Ferrari debut, and that he can claim that elusive eighth world title.

However, his former team boss does not seem to think this will happen in 2025, the last year of the current ground effect cars that have not suited Hamilton’s driving style.

“This generation of car doesn't suit Lewis. He brakes late and drives the car aggressively into the corners,” Wolff said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“The car and the tires sometimes don't forgive that. It's more noticeable in qualifying than in the race.

“There may have been other factors involved. I don't think his head was already on his new team. Lewis is too professional for that.”

Toto Wolff reveals Lewis Hamilton title doubts

Wolff was later asked about how age impacts performance in racing cars, and whether he had noticed there were things older drivers could not do anymore.

“That affects all of us. But I think that a top athlete like Lewis, who is completely focused on one thing, can put it aside for a long time,” he added.

“You can see it best in Fernando [Alonso]. With all his experience, he still drives a fast car. It's similar with Lewis.”

