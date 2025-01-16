Red Bull star's EXIT warning issued in 2025 twist

A Red Bull star has been issued an exit warning in what would be a shock a twist for the 2025 F1 season.

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, with the unenviable task of going up against the world champion as his team-mate.

The Kiwi replaced Sergio Perez following his axe from Red Bull at the end of 2024, after only six races with VCARB.

Lawson's promotion dealt a blow to former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who was once again overlooked for the Red Bull drive despite out-performing drivers such as Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo.

Liam Lawson will race alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda was overlooked for the 2025 Red Bull seat

Will Tsunoda leave Red Bull?

Tsunoda will enter his fifth season with VCARB in 2025, particularly concerning as Red Bull bosses have re-asserted the team’s purpose as a junior squad following the promotion of Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hinted at a Tsunoda axe following Lawson’s promotion, and said ‘you can't always be the bridesmaid’ in reference to him missing out on the seat once again.

Now, the Japanese driver has been tipped for a brutal F1 axe, by 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve in what would be a huge twist in the 2025 season.

“Tsunoda will be the first driver to leave the grid,” Villeneuve said via Action Network.

“He’s only there because of Honda. At some point this will stop. And the writing is quite clear that this is his last season with the Red Bull family anyway.

“I don't see any team wanting him unless there's a big Honda push.”

