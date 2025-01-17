F1 star admits 'LEARNING' Taylor Swift journey

An emerging Taylor Swift fan in the Formula 1 paddock has revealed his favorite song from the 14-time Grammy award winner.

F1 was unexpectedly wrapped up in Swift's 'Eras Tour', which spanned nearly two years between March 2023 and December 2024 over the course of 149 shows.

From rumours of Fernando Alonso’s romantic entanglement with the pop superstar, rumours that were quickly disproven, to David Croft’s emerging obsession with Swift, F1 and the pop star are frequently linked.

However, a new F1 star has been unearthed as a secret Swiftie (the name attributed to her superfans) in a social media video.

Fernando Alonso was linked to Taylor Swift

David Croft is an avid Taylor Swift fan

Russell reveals he is a Swiftie in Mercedes video

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mercedes posted a video of their current driver George Russell, where the F1 star answered questions from F1 fans.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s departure from the team, Russell will be hoping to emerge as Mercedes’ team leader in 2025 as he faces a new team-mate in youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Amongst a series of questions in the social media release, Russell was asked which Swift song was a favourite, where he revealed he was still ‘learning’ to be a Swiftie.

“I like a bit of feeling 22,” Russell said.

“Is it actually called feeling 22, or is it just 22?

“I think it’s 22, yeah, 22. I’m still learning my Swiftie stuff.”

From his favourite helmet design to his top Taylor Swift track 🎶, George answers fan questions and shares a bit more about himself.

📽️ Watch and let us know your favourite moment below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/VslnXY3Fgz — PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) January 14, 2025

