A Formula 1 team have announced the exit of their team principal ahead of the 2025 season.

Preparations up and down the grid for the new season are no doubt well underway, with pre-season testing in Barcelona set to get underway in late February.

The first race of the campaign is then set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, with the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for March 16.

By then, however, there will have been a slight tweak to one team and their key personnel following a recent reveal.

The 2025 F1 season gets underway in Melbourne, Australia

Team principal leaves role

That's right, ahead of the new campaign, current Kick Sauber team representatitve and managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi will leave the team.

According to an official team statement, this will happen at the end of January 2025,

Bravi's exit makes way for inbound Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley who is set to be the team principal of the Audi - set to join the grid and take over the team next season.

In an official statement, Sauber chief technical officer Mattia Binotto said: "Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro, a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is set to leave Kick Sauber

"Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike. As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future."

Elsewhere, Bravi himself said: "It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end,"

"Since 2017 I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined."

He concluded: "This team is a family and has a bright future ahead."

