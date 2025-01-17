FIRED F1 star's father says team should 'open door' to IndyCar driver

McLaren have been warned that they should consider a change in their lineup of Formula 1 drivers in the near future.

Zac Brown's team just enjoyed their most successful performance this century, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri guiding them to their first constructors' title since 1998.

Heading into the 2024 season, neither Norris nor Piastri had achieved their first F1 victory yet but as they look towards their third season as team-mates, the duo could be fighting each other for the drivers' title next season should their progress continue.

McLaren emerged as the favourite in the constructors' standings as well in the second half of the 2024 season, as reigning champions Red Bull continued to falter.

Aside from their F1 lineup, McLaren boasts a whole host of talent across a variety of racing disciplines including Formula E and IndyCar, with a crossover occurring last year when Arrow McLaren star and F1 reserve driver Pato O'Ward took Norris' place during a practice session at his home grand prix in Mexico.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri achieved six race wins between them in 2024

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward was also a McLaren F1 reserve driver last year

McLaren urged to hand Pato O'Ward F1 seat

O'Ward is a fan-favourite racer and went down well in front of the home crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez last October where the fans were treated to double helpings from home heroes O'Ward and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Perez endured a weekend to forget however and since the conclusion of the 2024 season, has been axed from the sport, leaving F1 without a Mexican representative.

In a discussion following his son's axing from Red Bull, Antonio Perez Garibay has spoken out over the lack of representation, urging McLaren to take on O'Ward.

"To enter Formula 1 is very difficult, but to be runner-up in the world championship is almost impossible. We are going to work for a Mexican to return to Formula 1, a Latin American.

"What is happening today, with Colapinto, with Checo, we have a little card there, we need to bring more cards. Hopefully soon we can have a Pato O'Ward or other young Mexicans in Formula 1. I think McLaren should open the door for him," he stated.

"What about McLaren? It's the same as Red Bull or Ferrari, they have two very good tigers in their pen. I think that Norris and Piastri are great drivers, very young, they have to open the door for Pato’, Antonio Perez said to conclude.

