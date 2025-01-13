NASCAR legend reveals TERRIFYING and BIZARRE UFO experience

NASCAR legend Mark Martin has recalled a near-death experience he had with an unidentified flying object (UFO) when flying home from a race.

Over a stunning 30-plus year career in the Cup Series, Martin ran in a total of 882 races, and although he never became Cup Series champion, he did finish second on five occasions in 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2009.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

Martin, though, did achieve 40 Cup Series wins, achieving 56 poles and 453 top tens along the way, too.

His last Cup Series outing came at Homestead in 2013, with his first race having been at North Wilkesboro all the way back in 1981.

Martin raced in the Cup Series for 30 plus years

NASCAR legend makes UFO claim

Shockingly, on a recent podcast appearance, Martin has now revealed that he believes he once had an encounter with a UFO, and one that he thought was going to end in a mid-air collision, too.

"We were coming home, just me and my pilot in my jet. We were coming back from one of the northeast races. Either Loudon or, couldn't be Pocono. I don't know if it was Loudon or if it was Dover, or where it was. We were coming home, it was late though, that's the thing I don't understand, but it was dark. Dark, dark," Martin recalled on the Chase Holden YouTube channel when quizzed on his UFO experience.

"We fly at 45,000 feet but going over Jacksonville going home to Daytona where I lived, you know, they would bring you down to 18,000 feet or so."

After explaining that he had decided to pilot his jet that night, with Jason Simpson as his co-pilot, Martin added: "There's no stars out, it's black. Everything except the lights in Daytona, Orlando, and you know, Miami. You can see the lights down at Miami even,"

"And I see a light that is solid white light, that's not flashing, and that could only be like, a landing light - that's the only thing that would make sense, that would be a spotlight looking light like that. And it would have to be far away because I couldn't see the green and red wing tip lights.

"So, I keep it in my eye, I keep checking up there and checking up there and it gets closer and closer, I didn't say anything to Jason I'm just flying along.

"Finally, I just start, I fixate on it. Plane's on autopilot so all I have to do is manage the computer and so I'm fixated on it and it gets closer and closer and closer and then it gets like, oh my God, we're going to hit that!

"And I grabbed the yolk and kicked it off autopilot and was getting ready to jerk the plane to the right and Jason was like, 'What?' and I said, 'Look!' And when he looked, he pulled out a camera, he had a camera on him, and he pulled out a camera and put it up there in the windshield and tried to take a picture because he saw it!

"We both saw this and almost, I thought we were going to hit it. Then it starts pulling away, gradually pulling away, slowly pulling away."

Spooked, Martin's co-pilot checked in with Jacksonville air control to see if anything else was flying in the area, but they told the pair there was nothing between themselves and Orlando. Something they were told again and again as they passed different control posts on the way to their destination.

But, Martin recalled, this light that they saw in the sky was above the lights in Miami.

"I know what I saw!" Martin concluded. "But I don't know what I saw!"

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

Related