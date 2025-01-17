FIA announcement confirms Hamilton Ferrari debut date

The date of Lewis Hamilton's first Formula 1 race as a Ferrari driver has been officially confirmed.

Fans across the world are itching to see the seven-time world champion in red for the first time, and have been forced to wait for almost a full year after the move was announced early in 2024.

Hamilton's first outing in a previous Ferrari is set to come at some stage this month, with the team utilising their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme to help get their new star up to speed.

Hamilton will then drive the 2025 Ferrari for the first time in late February, with testing in Bahrain taking place between the 26-28th.

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are one of the strongest pairings on the grid

When is Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari race?

With testing out of the way in late February, Hamilton will then have his eye on his official race debut with the team.

And, after an FIA announcement that confirmed the single-seater calendar for the 2025 season across F1, F2, F3, we now know exactly when that will be.

With the season-opener having been switched from Bahrain to Australia, Hamilton's race debut for Ferrari is set to come in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place on March 16.

Hamilton's debut for Mercedes back in 2013 also came at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Hamilton will likely be hoping for a stronger debut showing this time around, however, having finished that race in P5 after qualifying in P3 that weekend.

