NASCAR team owner reveals BOLD Indy 500 plans

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has opened up on his ambition to have his team run a car at the Indy 500.

Trackhouse will run three full-time cars in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, and expanded into motorcycle championship MotoGP last year.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

This year will also see the team run their Project 91 car in the Daytona 500, with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves set to make his debut in the famous race.

Previous Project 91 driver Shane van Gisbergen will drive full-time for the team for the first time in 2025, having won his first race with the team in 2023 at the Chicago street course.

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Daniel Suarez will drive again for Trackhouse in 2025

Will Trackhouse Racing compete in the Indy 500?

Speaking this week, Marks said: “It’s certainly a dream of mine to have Trackhouse represented in that race. There are continuing discussions. It’s no small feat. It’s something that we’ve looked at as a company for a number of years.

"I think when the time is right, we’ll take a real hard look at it. I don’t think that the Trackhouse story will ever be complete without us competing in the world’s greatest open-wheel race.”

He did add that the team may only run Project 91 in one race in 2025, saying: “It comes down to resources, people, bandwidth and we have to take a real look at workflow. We’ve got three (full-time) cars that we’re going to be competing with this year to try to get into the playoffs. That is really the priority of the company.

“When it comes to kind of the future of Project 91 and how we view the program, it really has to fit around competitive and effective workflow for our three full-time cars."

READ MORE: F1 giant OFFICIALLY completes purchase of IndyCar team

Related